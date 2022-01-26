Fort L.P. Sells 7,488 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. 216,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,351. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

