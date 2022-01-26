Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.91. 142,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

