Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Down 2.1%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $120.64. Approximately 134,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,257,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

