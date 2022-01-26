Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

