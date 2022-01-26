Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.06

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Camden National alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.