a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 7.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 5,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 289,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

