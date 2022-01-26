Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 39,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,538,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

