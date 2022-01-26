Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,398.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

