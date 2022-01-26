Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Price Target at €47.74

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

A number of research firms have commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

FPE stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €29.68 ($33.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.20.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

