Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

JNJ stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $167.24. 173,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $440.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

