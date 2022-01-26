Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166.79 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Verge has a market capitalization of $166.79 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00293506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,450,088 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

