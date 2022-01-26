First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.