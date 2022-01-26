$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $13.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 163,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,721,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 565,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 63,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,378. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

