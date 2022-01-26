GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 1,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

GHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

