Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 14,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 567,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $16,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,410,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,832,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

