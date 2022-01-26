I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 703,707 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $27.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

