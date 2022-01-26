Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.62. 18,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 699,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

BRDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

