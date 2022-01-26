First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $775.05 and last traded at $775.51. Approximately 2,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $810.10.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $842.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,793,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

