Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Down 3.1%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s share price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 2,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 911,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $23,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

