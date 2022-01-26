Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Renasant stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

