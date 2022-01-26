Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

