Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lifted by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 606.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $372.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

