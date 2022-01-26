Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.62.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

