Advisory Research Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,936,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.