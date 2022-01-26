Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

