OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,216. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.