Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,624,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 860,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

