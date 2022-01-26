Fort L.P. Sells 490 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

DPZ stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.38. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

