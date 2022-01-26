Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $401.20 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $401,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,101.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,344.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,845. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

