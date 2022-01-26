Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.57% of American International Group worth $715,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American International Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in American International Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 218,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,950,000 after buying an additional 432,935 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,515. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

