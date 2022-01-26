Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $170.51 million and $1.67 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015376 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

