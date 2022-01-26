Firo Trading Down 18.6% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00009428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,012 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

