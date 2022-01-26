Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $128.29

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,798. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

