Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $61.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ventas by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,575. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.