Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $842.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
