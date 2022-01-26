Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $842.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

