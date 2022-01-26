Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,451 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $181,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

