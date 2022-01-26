Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $237.21 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,006 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $237,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.41. 144,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.