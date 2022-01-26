Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

