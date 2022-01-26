Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

