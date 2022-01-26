Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0167

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $115.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00292767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

