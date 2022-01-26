F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV stock traded down $26.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.02. 51,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,201. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

