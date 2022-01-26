Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.56. 45,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,728,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.