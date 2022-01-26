Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

