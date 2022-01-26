Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of AutoZone worth $745,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,970.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,775.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

