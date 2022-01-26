Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 490.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.20. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.