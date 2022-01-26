Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 171 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

