Desjardins Downgrades Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to Hold

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$13.09.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.