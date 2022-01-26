Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 3,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 181,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

