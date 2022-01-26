Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

