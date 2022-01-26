MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Review

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MaxLinear alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41%

Risk and Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 9.83 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -408.77 Canaan $68.61 million 9.45 -$32.96 million $0.56 7.32

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats MaxLinear on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.